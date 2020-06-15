Dr. Fauci says when normal life may return, as coronavirus cases spike

Many states across the US are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, but when can we expect normal life to come to return?

According to infectious disease expert, and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci, we can expect normal life to come back to us sometime within a "year or so". Speaking to the Telegraph, Fauci said that the ongoing protests over the recent murder of George Floyd have the potential to be incubators, or hot spots for a new wave of coronavirus.

Here's what Dr. Fauci said, "I'm concerned it's happening. I hope the individual states can blunt that. It [the virus] could go on for a couple of cycles, coming back and forth. I would hope to get to some degree of real normality within a year or so. But I don't think it's this winter or fall, we'll be seeing it for a bit more." Dr. Fauci also said that while the suppressing of the virus in larger cities was mostly successful, as states around the country are beginning to reopen there are early indications that infections are likely to rise once again.