Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,627 Reviews & Articles | 61,268 News Posts

Dr. Fauci says when normal life may return, as coronavirus cases spike

Dr. Fauci reveals when he expects life will go back to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic

Jak Connor | Jun 15, 2020 at 2:34 am CDT (1 min, 10 secs time to read)

Many states across the US are experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases, but when can we expect normal life to come to return?

Dr. Fauci says when normal life may return, as coronavirus cases spike 48 | TweakTown.com

According to infectious disease expert, and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci, we can expect normal life to come back to us sometime within a "year or so". Speaking to the Telegraph, Fauci said that the ongoing protests over the recent murder of George Floyd have the potential to be incubators, or hot spots for a new wave of coronavirus.

Here's what Dr. Fauci said, "I'm concerned it's happening. I hope the individual states can blunt that. It [the virus] could go on for a couple of cycles, coming back and forth. I would hope to get to some degree of real normality within a year or so. But I don't think it's this winter or fall, we'll be seeing it for a bit more." Dr. Fauci also said that while the suppressing of the virus in larger cities was mostly successful, as states around the country are beginning to reopen there are early indications that infections are likely to rise once again.

Buy at Amazon

Face Mask - 100 Disposable Ear-Loop Masks (SF-MSK-100)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$48.95
$48.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2020 at 9:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:telegraph.co.uk, businessinsider.com.au
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.