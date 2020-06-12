Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Here's the horrifying number of expected coronavirus deaths in 2020

Jak Connor | Jun 12, 2020 at 5:31 am CDT (1 min, 18 secs time to read)

The coronavirus has clearly taken the world by storm, and with over 7.5 million people confirmed infected, and 420,000 people dead - the worst seems yet to be over.

The world is slowly trying to get back to what it was before coronavirus, and as restrictions begin to ease, health experts are expecting an uptick in coronavirus, which then, of course, means an increase in deaths. According to Harvard Global Health Institute director Dr. Ashish Jha, it's expected that another 100,000 deaths will happen in the US alone by the end of 2020.

Here's what Jha told CNN, "I think that is catastrophic. I think that is not something we have to be fated to live with. We can change the course. We can change course today." Jha's predictions only take into account the next couple of months, and by September, Jha predicts that the US will cross over the 200,000 deaths margin. Jha also says, "We're really the only major country in the world that opened back up without really getting our cases as down low as we really needed to." If you are interested in checking the model out for yourself, visit this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com.au, covid19.healthdata.org
