500+ scientists break when everyone can stop wearing coronavirus masks

500+ epidemiologists have bee surveyed, and have revealed when everyone can stop wearing face masks

Jak Connor | Jun 12, 2020 at 8:36 am CDT (1 min, 26 secs time to read)

A recent survey of 500+ epidemiologists, who are scientists that specialize in the study and analysis of the distribution, patterns, and determinants of health and disease conditions in defined populations, has revealed how long everyone should have to wear face masks for.

The New York Times recently published survey results from 511 epidemiologists, and the main question in the survey was how long epidemiologists would wait until doing X activity. For example, the survey asked epidemiologists how long they would wait until they attended a wedding or funeral, shook hands or hugged someone, go out with someone they don't know well, attended a church, attended a sporting event or concert, and finally how long until they would stop wearing a face mask.

The New York Times does say that the results of this survey are by no means guidelines of what everyone should follow. Instead, the idea behind this survey is to show what many epidemiologists think in regards to risk-taking, and what they will personally choose to do. As for face masks, the survey results indicated that 52% of epidemiologists say that everyone should be wearing face masks for another year. 21% of those surveyed epidemiologists say that face masks should be worn until next spring, and 11% say that they should be worn until next Winter.

Other answers that were provided were 42% of surveyed epidemiologists said they wouldn't attend a gym for 3 - 12 months and 56% said they wouldn't eat at a dine-in restaurant for 3-12 months. If you are interested in more results from this survey, check out this link here.

