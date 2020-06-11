Biostar FX9830M SoC motherboard is for storage servers and more

The Biostar FX9830M SoC was unveiled today, aiming at business users. The motherboard has a built-in AMD Bristol Ridge seventh-generation quad-core processor. Biostar says that the motherboard caters to a variety of user requirements, such as small business owners looking for reliable and affordable solutions that can run daily business operations.

The specific integrated processor is an AMD FX-9830P that has support for AMD Radeon R7 graphics. The motherboard supports multiple hard drives and has an integrated TPM module that can be used in conjunction with other security technologies. The security technologies include things like biometric verification and antivirus to keep the data on the computer safe and protected.

Biostar's FX9830M SoC motherboard supports up to 32GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 memory in dual channels. The board also has a PCIe M.2 16 Gb/s slot to deliver the highest bandwidth with lower latency than other storage interfaces. Connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen1 that supports data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps and is backward compatible with all USB products.

Biostar's Super LAN Surge Protection is integrated to provide antistatic protection to LAN ports. An integrated HDMI port supports up to 4K2K resolution. It's rare to find a board with legacy PS/2 mouse and keyboard ports, but this board has them. It also features a VGA output and a trio of audio ports on the rear panel. Pricing on the board is unannounced, but with modest hardware, it should be affordable. Not long ago the Biostar Racing B450GT motherboard debuted.