ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHP: portable 17.3-inch 1080p 240Hz gaming monitor

This portable gaming monitor is actually pretty kick ass: 1080p 240Hz and around 3 hours battery

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 11, 2020 at 9:26 pm CDT (1 min, 17 secs time to read)

ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG Strix XG17AHP portable gaming monitor, a new variant of the previous ROG Strix XG17AHPE which was launched in January 2020.

What's new here with the ROG Strix XG17AHP is that ASUS has included a nifty tripod stand, where you fold the feet that hold the stand (and your monitor) up and then attach the monitor onto it with a telescopic-like extension in height.

ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHP: portable 17.3-inch 1080p 240Hz gaming monitor 04 | TweakTown.com

It actually looks like it would be a great addition to the portable monitor experience, so you can truly have a portable monitor.

As for the ROG Strix XG17AHP itself, we have 17.3-inch 1080p 240Hz monitor here with VESA AdaptiveSync and a non-glare surface. Inside, ASUS includes a 7800mAh battery that should be good for around 3 hours of use -- with a USB-C connector to charge it up.

ASUS ROG Strix XG17AHP: portable 17.3-inch 1080p 240Hz gaming monitor 02 | TweakTown.comASUS ROG Strix XG17AHP: portable 17.3-inch 1080p 240Hz gaming monitor 03 | TweakTown.com

ASUS uses that USB-C connectviity for both recharging the ROG Strix XG17AHP monitor, as well as a DisplayPort passthrough input. It even comes with internal speakers and a 3.5mm jack, as well as a pouch to keep it safe when you're toting it around (as you would, with a portable monitor).

Even in the photos, if you didn't know it wasn't a portable monitor you wouldn't know that the feet of the stand were actually foldable and the monitor is completely portable. Speaking of portable, the monitor weighs around 1.06kg (1.76kg with the tripod stand).

No pricing is available for the ROG Strix XG17AHP just yet.

