Trump to start rallies in the same spots coronavirus cases are spiking

Trump has announced he will begin his political rallies on June 19th, but the locations are in the states where the second wave of coronavirus is erupting.

President Trump announced on Wednesday that he would begin his notoriously popular campaign rallies on June 19th. The President has said that they will begin in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and just this past Tuesday, Tulsa Country reported its largest one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since the end of April.

Trump also has plans for rallies in Florida, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina, all of which have seen massive increases in coronavirus cases. With protests raging around the nation, medical experts are expecting a resurgence of the coronavirus in small pockets across the country. On top of the protests, we now have the President's rallies, which could contribute to the overall US case count. At the moment, there are over 2 million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 112,924 deaths.

