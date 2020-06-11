As states reopen a second coronavirus wave hits the US, here's where

States are beginning to reopen, and as a result of the reopening, these states are seeing a second coronavirus wave.

A new report out of Bloomberg has said that as states in the United States are beginning to reopen, medical professionals are starting to see the second wave of coronavirus emerge in select states. Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said, "There is a new wave coming in parts of the country." Some key factors that make health experts expect a second wave of coronavirus in small pockets is Texas reporting 2,504 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.

Another resurgence is in Flordia, where the state is attempting to slow reopen. Reports are stating that this week alone, 8,553 new cases have been recorded, which is the most of any seven-day period. On top of that, California now has its highest recorded hospitalizations since May 13th, and have risen in nine of the past ten days. It should also be noted that medical experts are expecting more fuel to be added to the second coronavirus wave fire as the protests across the nation are acting as breeding grounds for the virus. If you are interested in reading more, check out the Bloomberg article here.

Important Coronavirus Information:

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement

This blood type might mean you'll get a more severe coronavirus case

Police-like face shields could replace typical coronavirus face masks

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns

Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'

Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study