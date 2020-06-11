United Nations says tourism could be used to overcome coronavirus fear

Traveling to different places seems like something of a dream right now, but the United Nations (UN) sees it as an opportunity to build a foundation of trust that was broken by COVID-19.

According to UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, tourism could be used to reinvigorate the trust between between people and countries, and as a whole push the world towards global cooperation. Here's his full statement, "Tourism can promote solidarity and trust - crucial ingredients in advancing the global cooperation that is so urgently needed at this time. Travel is down, fear is up, and the future is uncertain". While Guterres' comments are right, tourism would bring the countries together and ultimately create better cooperation, most countries still have travel restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to a recent report from the United Nations' World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), "all destinations worldwide" have at least some form of travel restrictions in place, with some in the process of easing their restrictions. BBC reports that about 75% of those destinations have completely closed their borders to international tourism. With the tourism industry on its knees right now, the UN's tourism arm is suggesting that up to 120 million tourism jobs are at risk.