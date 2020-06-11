This coronavirus stimulus check could give American's up to $6,000

Before getting into how much you could get if a new coronavirus stimulus check is passed by the government, it should be noted that lawmakers are currently right in the middle of considering another one, but there have been no updates as of yet.

With that out of the way, let's get into how much American's could get if the government approved of a second stimulus package, and what the criteria would be for you to be eligible for it. Back in May, The House of Representatives, which is controlled by the Democrats, passed a new coronavirus stimulus package called the HEROES Act. This new package would give $1,200 to each person, or for married couples $2,400. On top of that, a further $1,200 would be given to households for each child, up to a maximum of three.

This calculator here will allow you to figure out how much you could get from the HEROES Act if it's passed by the Senate. For example, if you are filing under a married couple that's annual gross salary is $90,000, and you have three dependents (children), you could receive an additional $6,000. At the moment, the Senate is considering another stimulus package, and it's unclear whether or not it will be the HEROES Act, or another revised one. If you haven't yet received your first payment, don't miss the cutoff date and click this link to learn how to fast-track it into your account.