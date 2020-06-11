Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Dr. Fauci rakes the WHO over the coals with this jab of a statement

Dr. Fauci has commented on the recent backtracking of the World Health Organization, here's what he had to say

Jak Connor | Jun 11, 2020

If you happened to miss it, the World Health Organization recently stated that asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus was "very rare".

Since then, the WHO have done their best to backtrack on that statement, but throughout walking that statement back, they have lost the trust of many people, including medical experts. Now, Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has commented on the WHO's mishap, saying that their statement was factually "not correct".

Dr. Fauci spoke with Good Morning America and said the following, "In fact, the evidence we have given the percentage of people, which is about 25% (to) 45%, of the totality of infected people likely are without symptoms. And we know from epidemiological studies that they can transmit to someone who is uninfected even when they are without symptoms." Dr. Fauci has clearly dropped a bomb on the WHO's recent statement, and good on him for doing so, many people expect clean-cut answers from the WHO, and they should be held accountable for the information they distribute out the public - especially if it's misinformation.

NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com
