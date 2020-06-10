Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
XPG Primer gaming mouse has a 12000 DPI sensor

The XPG Primer will be available on Amazon and Newegg, but it's not listed as of writing

Shane McGlaun | Jun 10, 2020 at 12:02 pm CDT (0 mins, 59 secs time to read)

Gamers have a new mouse to check out from XPG called the XPG Primer. It has a durable double-shot surface with PBT, giving a smooth and grippy surface. Users can weight balance the mouse at 98g plus or minus 5%. It also offers textured side grips for comfort during long gaming sessions.

Primer also has an ultra-light braided cable and selectable RGB lighting effects. The sensor inside is a 12000 DPI PMW3360 optical unit. XPG fits it with Omron mechanical switches with durability for more than 20 million clicks.

The scroll wheel is tactile for comfort. Resolution is adjustable starting at 400 dpi and doubling until it reaches the max 12000 dpi. There are six presets for DPI. The maximum acceleration is 50G, and the report rate is 250/500/1000 Hz. Supported lighting effects include color wave, breathing, static, and off.

The mouse works on Windows 7, 8, and 10 machines. For those unfamiliar with XPG, it is a division of ADATA. The last XPG product we spoke of was XPG DRAM. Pricing on the Primer mouse is unannounced at this time. It will be for sale on Amazon and Newegg, among other retailers. As of writing, it's not listed on either of those websites.

