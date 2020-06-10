Dr. Fauci has a chilling coronavirus statement sprinkled with hope

Dr. Fauci has recently been interviewed and has revealed that the coronavirus is now considered as his "worst nightmare", but yet he's still hopeful.

Dr. Anthony Fauci seems to be the voice of reason in these times of unprecedented concern in regards to the coronavirus outbreak. If you didn't know, Dr. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and he has recently described the coronavirus and all that surrounds the global pandemic as his "worst nightmare". Why is it his "worst nightmare"? Here's what he said, "in a period, if you just think about it, in a period of four months, it has devastated the world."

Dr. Fauci continued, and said, "That's millions and millions of infections worldwide. And it isn't over yet. And it's condensed in a very, very small timeframe. You know, first notice at the end of December, hit China in January, hit the rest of the world and February, March, April, May, early June." However, while it might be frightening that Dr. Fauci has deemed the coronavirus his "worst nightmare", not everything is doom and gloom.

Dr. Fauci reminded everyone that hard work is being put in to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, and that he's "very heartened" by how the pharmaceutical industry has "stepped up to the plate". Dr. Fauci also says that it's likely there will be multiple successful vaccines for the coronavirus once development is over. On top of that, the World Health Organization has said that as of June 2nd, there are more than 124 coronavirus vaccines being developed.

Here's another comment from Dr. Fauci, "We've never been in a situation like that ever in history, where we had to essentially shut down the planet. I mean, if you look at the globe, and the more than 200-plus countries that have been afflicted, almost all of them had that shutdown. That is unprecedented right now."