Here's a list of states that just had a big spike in coronavirus cases

Jak Connor | Jun 10, 2020 at 9:32 am CDT (3 mins, 37 secs time to read)

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, many people are wondering what states are still experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases. So, here's a list of states that have just been hit hard by coronavirus cases.

First up on the list is Alaska, and as of May 27th, Alaska recorded 37 new cases, which is a fairly large increase from the previous daily high of only 17. Next is Arizona, and that states previous high was 581 cases, and as of June 5th, it registered a further 1,579 cases in a single day. Moving on, we have Arkansas, and as of May 22nd, the state has seen an exponential rise in cases - June 6th added 450 new cases. Next is California, and on May 30th, the state registered 3,705 cases, breaking its record daily high.

Florida is next on the list, and with 1,419 cases as of June 5th, this state is seeing an alarming number of new cases. According to CNN, "The number of new coronavirus cases reported in Florida each day has increased an average of roughly 46% over the past week." At the moment, Kentucky has 10,315 cases, and according to Kentucky.com, "COVID-19 is spreading 'rapidly' through the city, according to Kevin Hall, spokesman for the health department".

In New Mexico, the daily case count as of June 5th was 319, and now AP is reporting that "Data from the New Mexico Health Department shows COVID-19 infections among health care workers in the state have spiked as intensive care units remain full and nurses and first responders call for more protective equipment."

North Carolina is also gaining cases, and on June 6th, the state added 1,370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said, "I am concerned. COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing and stand at 739 statewide. And the percent of tests that are positive is now among the highest in the nation."

Mississippi recently broke its record for most confirmed cases in a single day, with 570 cases on June 3rd. Back in April, Oregon was getting no more than 100 confirmed cases in a day, and now as of June 7th, the daily high is 146. South Carolina hasn't escaped the madness either, as of June 5th, the states daily high is sitting at 448 cases. Since Sunday afternoon, Tennessee has added 563 new cases to its now total of 26,944 cases and counting.

Texas is also on the list, and on June 6th, the daily record was broken, with 1,935 new cases added to the total. The previous record was set on May 5th with 1,888. Utah is the last state, and on June 5th, it was recorded that 546 new cases indicate an upwards trend in total cases.

List:

  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • New Mexico
  • Florida
  • Kentucky
  • North Carolina
  • Mississippi
  • Oregon
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
NEWS SOURCE:msn.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

