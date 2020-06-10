Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
New Zealand has killed coronavirus transmission, restrictions lifted

New Zealand's government has announced it will be lifting all coronavirus containment measures

Jak Connor | Jun 10, 2020 at 3:33 am CDT (1 min, 0 secs time to read)

A new announcement from the New Zealand Prime Minister has revealed that the country will begin its steps back to a pre-coronavirus life.

This past Monday, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said that from midnight on Monday, the government will move to level one national alert. Level one national alert means that all public and private events, as well as public transport, retail, and hospitality industries can resume without social distancing guidelines. Here's what Ardern said, "While we're in a safer, stronger position, there's still no easy path back to pre-COVID life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild."

There are currently no active cases in New Zealand, and no cases of COVID-19 for 17 days straight. It should be noted that the virus isn't completely eliminated, but the "chains of transmission" have been. This announcement by the New Zealand government is a huge step in getting the country back to where it was before COVID-19. For the time being, the borders will still remain closed, and there are still mandatory 14-managed quarantine or isolation for all arrives.

