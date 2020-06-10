WHO backtracks saying asymptomatic coronavirus spread is 'very rare'

The World Health Organization has backtracked on its latest statement that coronavirus transmission via asymptomatic individuals is "very rare".

Yesterday, I reported on a statement coming out of the World Health Organization (WHO), specifically from Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO infectious disease epidemiologist head. Kerkhove previously stated that coronavirus transmission via people who are asymptomatic is "very rare". This statement caused a lot of confusion, as all of the lockdown measures that were put into place were specifically designed to stop asymptomatic individuals from spreading COVID-19. If asymptomatic transmission is "very rare", then why did we have to lockdown in the first place?

Well, now the WHO and Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove have updated their statements, saying that there was a "misunderstanding" about her previous comments. Here's what she has most recently said in a Facebook Live video, "We do know that some people who are asymptomatic or some people who don't have symptoms can transmit the virus on. What we need to better understand is how many people in the population don't have symptoms and, separately, how many of those individuals go on to transmit to others."

She also discussed her comment of saying asymptomatic transmission is "very rare", here's what was said, "In that I used the phrase 'very rare,' and I think that's a misunderstanding to state that asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare. What I was referring to is a subset of studies."

It should be noted that previous reports have stated that as many as 80% of infections are mild or asymptomatic, and some other reports have estimated that about 40% of virus transmission is from asymptomatic individuals.

Unfortunately, the impact of what the WHO has said has already hit the public, and now many people are asking how the WHO can be a trustworthy source of information.