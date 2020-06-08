Far Cry 6 set outside of US, return to exotic setting, July 12 reveal

Far Cry 6 will reportedly NOT be set in the US this time, expect a new location

It looks like the new Far Cry will be announced in just over a months time, where we should see Far Cry 6 revealed during Ubisoft Forward on July 12.

The news is coming from Gamereactor.dk, which says that Far Cry 6 will be officially unveiled during the event. The site said (translated): "The last [Ubisoft] game scheduled to be released before April (unless Ubisoft decides it's this game that should be postponed due to COVID-19 or that there are too many AAA releases in a fairly short window) is set to be a Far Cry".

It continues: "I don't want to ruin Ubisoft's plans by giving you all the information, but I can say with certainty that those of you who didn't like Far Cry 5's North American setting are likely to find this game more interesting when it's officially unveiled during Ubisoft Forward on July 12".

Far Cry 6 will be in a more "exotic location" and should release in 2021 ready for next-gen consoles and PC.