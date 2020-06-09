All that have protested should go and get a coronavirus test, says CDC

The killing of George Floyd has sparked a movement worldwide that is no doubt worrying health officials, and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has spoken out.

The senseless killing of George Floyd has caused thousands of people in the US to take to the streets in protest against police abuse, and racial inequality. Unfortunately, while the message behind these protests is undoubtedly valid, it comes at a very bad time due to the country still battling the coronavirus. Since large populations of people are gathering together, many health officials are warning that these protests are a breeding ground for more coronavirus cases as its quite difficult to maintain strict social distancing guidelines.

Dr. Fauci recently spoke out about this, and now a CDC spokesperson, Kristen Nordlund, has said, "It is too early to know what, if any, effect these events will have on the federal COVID-19 response. Every local situation is different. State and local officials will make decisions to protect public health and safety based on circumstances on the ground." On top of the comments from Nordlund, CDC director, Robert R. Redfield said, "I do think there is a potential, unfortunately, for this to be a seeding event."

Redfield continued, "And the way to minimize it is to have each individual to recognize it's to the advantage of them to protect their loved ones, to [say]: 'Hey, I was out. I need to go get tested.' You know, in three, five, seven days, go get tested. Make sure you're not infected."

Unfortunately, it's still too early to know how these protests are going to impact the recovery from coronavirus, and this is mainly due to the incubation period of the virus being anywhere from 10-14 days. It can be assumed we will start to see an uptick in viral transmission closer to the end of the month.