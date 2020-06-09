Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,623 Reviews & Articles | 61,157 News Posts

Repetitive negative thinking patterns linked to increase dementia risk

UCL-led study found that repetitive negative thoughts are linked to an increase risk for dementia

Jak Connor | Jun 9, 2020 at 9:02 am CDT (1 min, 17 secs time to read)

A new study has indicated that constantly thinking about negative thoughts could increase the risk of a person developing dementia.

Repetitive negative thinking patterns linked to increase dementia risk 01 | TweakTown.com

According to the UCL-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, researchers looked at over 292 people over the age of 55 and found that 'repetitive negative thinking' (RNT) is linked to subsequent cognitive decline, as well as the deposition of harmful brain proteins that are linked to Alzheimer's. Lead author Dr. Natalie Marchant, a UCL Psychiatrist said, "Depression and anxiety in mid-life and old age are already known to be risk factors for dementia. Here, we found that certain thinking patterns implicated in depression and anxiety could be an underlying reason why people with those disorders are more likely to develop dementia.".

Marchant also says that from the research, scientists believe that chronic negative thinking patterns that occur over longer periods of time could increase the risk of dementia. Marchant also explains that the evidence gathered doesn't suggest that short term negative thinking would increase the chances of one developing dementia. The researchers behind the study now hope that RNT is further investigated as a potential risk factor for dementia and that other tools that can break someone's negative thinking pattern/s are also explored as treatments.

If you are interested in a more in-depth look at this study, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos Hardcover (978-0345816023)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$15.55
$15.55$15.55$15.55
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/9/2020 at 4:14 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:dx.doi.org, medicalxpress.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.