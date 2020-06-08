MSI Creator 15 is a high-end laptop aimed at design pros

MSI is the latest computer maker to design a high-end notebook with powerful hardware specifically for design professionals. The machine is called the MSI Creator 15 and uses 10th generation Intel Core i7 H processors combined with NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics. The processor available is the Core i7-10875H promising up to 40% faster performance than past generations with eight cores.

MSI says that the machine is specially designed for multitasking and professional processing jobs, including graphic design, video editing, and 3D rendering. Despite the high-end hardware inside the computer, it's configured with a cooling system that can keep all that hardware running optimally.

MSI chose fans that have super thin 0.1mm blades to increase airflow by 15%. The heat pipes are 25% wider than standard cooling solutions to keep the CPU operating at optimal performance. One of the key features of the MSI Creator 15 notebooks is its touchscreen with available 4K resolution and 220 ppi. The 4K display option promises 100% Adobe RGB color gamut. Other available screens include a 15.6-inch full HD IPS touchscreen or a 15.6-inch full HD IPS screen.

Multiple GPUs are available in the machine, with the fastest being the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q. Other options include the RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q, RTX 2070 Max-Q, RTX 2060, and GTX 1660Ti. The machine supports up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and two slots. Space for a single M.2 SSD and a single NVMe M.2 SSD handle storage options.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, integrated HD webcam, Wi-Fi, Duo Wave speakers, and a massive four-cell 99.9 Wh battery. Pricing and exact availability are unknown at this time. This MSI notebook sounds like great competition for the Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition unveiled late last month.