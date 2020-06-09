The second country with the most coronavirus cases are hiding its data

The country with the second most coronavirus cases has decided to hide it's data from the rest of the world

As you could probably imagine, data is extremely helpful in monitoring the coronavirus spread, and it's not just helpful to the country where the spread is happening, but also to the surrounding countries.

Surrounding countries, and ultimately the global stage, need to know as much data on coronavirus as possible because with this data, health authorities and governments can accurately make moves to minimize and track the spread. But what if a country is withholding its data? Well, that is exactly what Brazil has just decided to do, and Brazil is the second country in the world with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus. Brazil's Health Ministry recently removed from public view all of its coronavirus data that it's been collecting over the past few months.

Reuters reports that Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro or his administration gave a reason behind the decision to remove the data from public view, but he instead took to Twitter to say, "The cumulative data ... does not reflect the moment the country is in. Other actions are underway to improve the reporting of cases and confirmation of diagnoses." Reuters also reports that the Bolsonaro has downplayed the dangers of the pandemic, replaced medical experts in the Health Ministry with military officials, and has disputed state lockdowns to fight the virus.

If you are interested in a quick rundown of how coronavirus cases are erupting in Brazil, here's a quick snippet for you. On Saturday, Brazil had confirmed more than 672,000 coronavirus cases and almost 36,000 deaths. Brazil logged 27,000 new coronavirus cases per day for five days straight, and now this past Sunday that number has mysteriously dropped down to 18,000 cases. Quite a considerable drop from an upwards trend.