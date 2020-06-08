Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Dr. Fauci comments on protesting and coronavirus risk controversy

Dr. Fauci has spoken out about a potential uptick in coronavirus cases due to the recent protests

Jak Connor | Jun 8, 2020 at 3:33 am CDT (2 mins, 0 secs time to read)

Dr. Fauci has spoken out about to the recent controversy surrounding the protesting across the nation, and how that protesting is impacting the still present coronavirus.

Since the death of George Floyd, many people have taken to the streets of their local cities to demonstrate the Black Lives Matter movement peacefully. While the underlying premise of the movement is undoubtedly a good one, many medical professionals are worried that the protests are going to be breeding grounds for a resurgence of the coronavirus.

According to Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, "Every time I hear about or see the congregation of large crowds at a time and geographic area where there is active infection transmission, it is a perfect set-up for the spread of the virus in the sense of creating these blips that might turn into some surges. So I get very concerned."

Fauci continues, "There certainly is a risk, I would say that with confidence, when you see the congregation of crowds, particularly in a situation where you have a lot of confusion and a little bit of chaos, people running back and forth, taking their masks off, being close in proximity. That does pose a risk."

"We have the right to peaceably demonstrate and the demonstrators are exercising that right ... it's important to exercise your constitutional rights to be able to demonstrate, but it's a delicate balance, because the reasons for demonstrating are valid. And yet, the demonstration itself puts one at an additional risk."

Fauci recommends that if you are going to attend a protest of any kind to at bare minimum, make sure you are wearing a mask, and try to still social distance yourself from others. Experts are already warning that these protests could cause a dramatic setback in coronavirus cases, and some states are even warning their public to go and get a coronavirus test as soon as possible.

