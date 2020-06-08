Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Customs has seized a ridiculous amount of unapproved coronavirus masks

Federal customs agents have seized an absolutely ridiculous amount of respirator masks at the border

Jak Connor | Jun 8, 2020 at 4:34 am CDT (0 mins, 54 secs time to read)

Just this past Friday, U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that they had seized nearly 10,000 masks.

The CPB agents seized the bulk shipment of masks in Philadelphia and found that the masks had been manufactured in China, but they all violated the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. This act protects American's from imported foods or goods that are of poor quality, or have been misbranded. The CBP also said that the manufacturer didn't register with the Food and Drug Administration, meaning they didn't have an Emergency Use Authorization to import the KN-95 masks.

This isn't the first time agents at the border have come across dodgy coronavirus related products. Many people are attempting to make a quick dollar by pushing counterfeit or unapproved coronavirus products onto the public, palming them off as legitimate. According to Casey Durst, CBP's director of field operations in Baltimore, "Predatory scammers continue to prey on consumer fear by peddling these counterfeit or unapproved and potentially dangerous products as legitimate COVID-19 protective equipment or medicines."

