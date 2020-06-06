Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,620 Reviews & Articles | 61,114 News Posts

Watchdog: COVID vaccine giant hyped vague data, cashed $90M in stock

Accountable.US says timing of trades are suspicious, looks into COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 6, 2020 at 9:11 am CDT (1 min, 9 secs time to read)

In what feels like not-so-surprising news, Accountable.US -- an anti-corruption watchdog, is putting pressure on the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna.

Why? Oh, because the watchdog group thinks the company cashed in around $90 million worth of shares days after it shared vague "positive" data on its early COVID-19 vaccination clinical trial. The watchdog said that the timing of the trades are "suspicious" and has questions whether Moderna executives coordinated their stock sales before the release of data.

Accountable.US President Kyle Herrig wrote a letter to the SEC which reads: "This misconduct was particularly egregious because it involved not only financial fraud and manipulation of the financial markets, but also because it exploited widespread fears surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic".

Herrig adds: "I strongly urge the SEC to investigate these matters".

You can read more about Moderna's seemingly dodgy acts here.

NEWS SOURCES:cbsnews.com, techcrunch.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

