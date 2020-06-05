Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Here's 5 must-have protective things for a second coronavirus wave

These are the five things you will need to have if a second coronavirus wave hits in your state

Jak Connor | Jun 5, 2020 at 6:33 am CDT (1 min, 59 secs time to read)

A second coronavirus wave isn't guaranteed by it's extremely likely that some states could see a resurgence of the virus. With that being said, here are five things that you definitely will need to if a second coronavirus wave comes.

As states around the nation slowly begin to reopen, and normal life can be seen on the horizon, medical experts are expecting a resurgence of the coronavirus. While a resurgence isn't 100% guaranteed, it's better to be prepared than not prepared, and that doesn't mean go out, and panic buy a whole bunch of coronavirus supplies, but instead just slowly stock up on the essentials just in case.

So what are the essentials? Well, by now, you should already know what you need to protect yourself, and what you are going to need around the house. But, if you don't know I'm here to help you out with these five items you can slowly stock up on:

Face masks:

Finestep 50PCs Earloop Disposal Face Masks - was $21, now $10.99 ($0.22 / Item) - save $10.01

Hand sanitizer:

Superfy Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizing Gel Hand Wash with Pump 16 fl.oz (Pack of 4) - $39.99 ($0.62 / Fl Oz

Toilet paper:

Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper, 48 Double Rolls, 48 = 96 - $33.49 ($0.70 / Count)

Paper towels:

Bounty Quick-Size Paper Towels, White, 8 Family Rolls = 20 Regular Rolls - $21.99 ($0.02 / Count)

Chest freezer:

Midea WHS-109FW1 Upright Freezer, 3.0 Cubic Feet, White - $219.99

