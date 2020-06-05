Coronavirus face masks are now compulsory on public transportation

Public transportation can be a scary place to be since the coronavirus outbreak, and that is why everyone should be wearing some kind of face-covering to not only protect themselves but the people around them.

With almost half of coronavirus cases being asymptomatic, it's extremely hard to tell who has the virus and who doesn't. That is why "every precaution" must be taken, especially as countries such as the United Kingdom slowly begin to loosen its lock-down restrictions. According to Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, who spoke during the daily coronavirus briefing, face-covering will now be "a condition of travel", and not wearing one could "ultimately" result in a fine.

The decision by Shapps is apart of the slow reopening of the country, and the even slower return to normal life. The decision especially coincides with the reopening of non-essential retail stores and the return of some secondary school students in England from June 15. Shapps also stressed that the two main ways to prevent the disease from spreading is washing hands and social distancing. If you are interested in reading more, check out the BBC article here.