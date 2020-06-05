This coronavirus face mask is the one you should avoid at all costs

There are lots of things you can do to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, and two of those things are social distancing and wearing a face mask. But, just make sure it's not this face mask.

Firstly, if you don't have a face mask, you can grab one from Amazon extremely cheap, check out the below link. Secondly, you are probably wondering which mask is the one you should avoid, and that mask is any that has a valve. Why? Well, according to Dr. Nancy A. Anoruo, who pointed out the inferiority of valve masks (see above image) in an essay for ABC News, these valve masks feature a one-way valve, which means that any air exhaled by the user isn't filtered.

Essentially, the one-way valve protects the user from inhaling any viruses, but if the user already has the virus and is exhaling near people who don't have the virus, there's a higher chance those uninfected people are going to get infected because the air he/she is exhaling is unfiltered. Remember, masks are not only to protect yourself from getting the virus, but they are also to protect you from giving it to other people, whether you are aware of infection or not. If you are interested in reading more, check out this link here.

William Schaffner, MD, professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University Medical Center said, "We want to protect you from me. And so, this valved N95 [mask] really doesn't function appropriately in this COVID environment-- either in the health care setting, or in the community."

He continued, "Cloth and surgical masks would clearly rank superior ... the N95 valve mask doesn't protect everyone around me. Of course, the major reason the CDC began to recommend the universal use of masks in the community was because of asymptomatic infection and wishing to reduce the transmission from the person who is infected to others".