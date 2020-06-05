PUBG is free to play on Steam this weekend, grab your chicken dinner!

PUBG is down from $30 to $15 until June 8, but also free to play this weekend on Steam!

PUBG is free this weekend on Steam, so if you've been hungry and after one of those delicious chicken dinners... now is the time.

The game is free on Steam to play from right now, through to Sunday, June 8, 10AM PT / 1PM ET. After that, PUBG is discounted right now from $30 down to just $15 -- with this discount applying through to June 8.

What do you have to do to play PUBG for free on Steam? That's easy: find PUBG on Steam, and then simply click "Play Game". You'll need to download it, once it's finished you will be able to jump right in. The entire game is there minus a few things, where microtransactions have been disabled and all other purchases have been turned off.