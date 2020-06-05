Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,620 Reviews & Articles | 61,107 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Check out this new 20-minute gameplay footage of Diablo 4flame

PUBG is free to play on Steam this weekend, grab your chicken dinner!

PUBG is down from $30 to $15 until June 8, but also free to play this weekend on Steam!

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 5, 2020 at 9:14 pm CDT (0 mins, 38 secs time to read)

PUBG is free this weekend on Steam, so if you've been hungry and after one of those delicious chicken dinners... now is the time.

PUBG is free to play on Steam this weekend, grab your chicken dinner! 06 | TweakTown.com

The game is free on Steam to play from right now, through to Sunday, June 8, 10AM PT / 1PM ET. After that, PUBG is discounted right now from $30 down to just $15 -- with this discount applying through to June 8.

What do you have to do to play PUBG for free on Steam? That's easy: find PUBG on Steam, and then simply click "Play Game". You'll need to download it, once it's finished you will be able to jump right in. The entire game is there minus a few things, where microtransactions have been disabled and all other purchases have been turned off.

Buy at Amazon

Winner! Winner! Chicken Dinner: 50 Winning Ways to Cook It Up!

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$13.56
$13.56--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/5/2020 at 9:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.