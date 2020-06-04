Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
George Floyd autopsy reveals that he tested positive for coronavirus

A recent autopsy report has indicated George Floyd tested positive for coronavirus before he died

Jak Connor | Jun 4, 2020 at 2:34 am CDT (1 min, 3 secs time to read)

The recent events surrounding the George Floyd killing as sparked outrage across the nation, and now we are hearing that Floyd had tested positive for coronavirus.

The news has come out of the 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office under the family's permission and reveals that Floyd did have a heart attack while being restrained by officers. The report also revealed that Floyd tested positive for coronavirus on April 3, but was asymptomatic.

Since Floyd's death, protests for equality have been carried out across the country, and now medical professionals are warning the public about expecting another uptick in coronavirus cases. Minnesota State has urged all that are protesting to go and get a coronavirus test, as being in large crowds with minimal social distancing can lead to transmission. If you are interested in when to expect the uptick in coronavirus cases due to the Floyd protests, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:9news.com.au
