An astonishing percentage of coronavirus patients are asymptomatic

Since the first coronavirus case scientists and researchers have been trying to figure out what the symptoms for the virus are, and what percentage of people develop symptoms.

According the Center for Disease Control and Prevention CDC, the current estimations are about 35% of infections are asymptomatic. So what does asymptomatic mean? Asymptomatic means a patient has tested positive for the coronavirus, but isn't showing any symptoms. Now, a new study that has been published in Thorax details researchers looking at a cruise ship that carried 217 passengers. The research found that out of the 128 people who tested positive, 104 or 81%, didn't have any symptoms at all.

Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security senior scholar, Amesh Adalja, recently spoke to Business Insider and said, "A lot of this is thought to be settled science, but I think that there are still a lot of questions we have about when asymptomatic transmission occurs and the circumstances that it occurs in." Another study coming out of Wuhan, China looked at the testing results of 78 infected patients and found that 33 of them, or 42% were asymptomatic.

These studies highlight the importance of mass testing, as many people could have the virus and not even know it.