Fitbit's latest product is a ventilator designed for COVID-19 patients

This past Wednesday, Fitbit unveiled its brand new ventilator specifically designed to assist patients that have contracted COVID-19.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new ventilator is called Fitbit Flow, and according to Fitbit, it's "easy-to-use, and low-cost", and features various sensors that will assist healthcare workers in monitoring a patient's status. The ventilator will also allow the pressure and volume of oxygen delivered to patients to be more precise and controlled. In terms of physical design, the Fitbit Flow features a clear window where healthcare workers can see the resuscitator bag being pumped.

The idea behind the Fitbit Flow is that since conventional ventilators are scarce, hospitals that are in need of ventilators can put patients on the Fitbit Flow until a standard ventilator is available. Dr. Tony Faranesh, a Fitbit researcher who worked on the design of the Fitbit Flow, said, "We know from some conversations that physicians are already trying to work out the ethics in deciding who gets the ventilator and who doesn't, due to shortage of supply. The goal here is to support life in the event that one's not available until one might become available."

The FDA has officially authorized the Fitbit Flow for emergency use when typical coronavirus ventilators are unavailable.

Fitbit CEO James Park also commented on the Fitbit Flow, saying "COVID-19 has challenged all of us to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity, and use everything at our disposal to more rapidly develop products that support patients and the healthcare systems caring for them."