Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,618 Reviews & Articles | 61,069 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Elon Musk leaves Twitter, Anonymous says 'we'll take over from here'flame

Fitbit's latest product is a ventilator designed for COVID-19 patients

Fitbit has unveiled its 'easy-to-use' ventilator designed specifically for coronavirus patients

Jak Connor | Jun 4, 2020 at 5:31 am CDT (1 min, 23 secs time to read)

This past Wednesday, Fitbit unveiled its brand new ventilator specifically designed to assist patients that have contracted COVID-19.

View 2 Images View Fullscreen Gallery
Fitbit's latest product is a ventilator designed for COVID-19 patients 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Fitbit's latest product is a ventilator designed for COVID-19 patients 01 | TweakTown.com
Fitbit's latest product is a ventilator designed for COVID-19 patients 02 | TweakTown.com

The new ventilator is called Fitbit Flow, and according to Fitbit, it's "easy-to-use, and low-cost", and features various sensors that will assist healthcare workers in monitoring a patient's status. The ventilator will also allow the pressure and volume of oxygen delivered to patients to be more precise and controlled. In terms of physical design, the Fitbit Flow features a clear window where healthcare workers can see the resuscitator bag being pumped.

The idea behind the Fitbit Flow is that since conventional ventilators are scarce, hospitals that are in need of ventilators can put patients on the Fitbit Flow until a standard ventilator is available. Dr. Tony Faranesh, a Fitbit researcher who worked on the design of the Fitbit Flow, said, "We know from some conversations that physicians are already trying to work out the ethics in deciding who gets the ventilator and who doesn't, due to shortage of supply. The goal here is to support life in the event that one's not available until one might become available."

Fitbit's latest product is a ventilator designed for COVID-19 patients 02 | TweakTown.com

The FDA has officially authorized the Fitbit Flow for emergency use when typical coronavirus ventilators are unavailable.

Fitbit CEO James Park also commented on the Fitbit Flow, saying "COVID-19 has challenged all of us to push the boundaries of innovation and creativity, and use everything at our disposal to more rapidly develop products that support patients and the healthcare systems caring for them."

Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate (FB507BKBK)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$198.94
$198.94$199.95$149.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2020 at 11:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mashable.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.