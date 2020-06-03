AMD reitrerates Big Navi is coming to PC gamers in 'late 2020'

We know that AMD is coming later this year, and that the company wants its next-gen Big Navi GPU to disrupt 4K gaming with NVIDIA like it did with Ryzen CPUs to Intel -- but with coronavirus, and now the George Floyd protests across the US -- how is Big Navi looking?

During the recent Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conferece, AMD CFO Devinder Kumar confirmed that Big Navi is indeed AMD's first RDNA 2 product. There were some that thought the next-gen Microsoft Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 consoles would be the first to drop with RDNA 2-based hardware, but that's not the case: PC will be first.

Kumar said: "there's a lot of excitement for Navi 2, or what our fans have dubbed as the Big Navi". He added that "Big Navi is a halo product" and that "enthusiasts love to buy the best, and we are certainly working on giving them the best".