China has a fatal flaw in how it counts coronavirus cases, here it is

Ever since the coronavirus took the world by storm, many people and countries even have been skeptical of the information coming out of China, and for a good reason as well.

Now, we are starting to get a better understanding of why China has such low coronavirus case numbers, and how the country saw a dramatic drop in total case numbers. According to a report from Reuters, China just tested 9.9 million people out of the 11 million people in Wuhan for coronavirus. The data gathered indicates that only 300 of those 9.9 million were confirmed to have COVID-19. While that might sound astoundingly good, there's a fatal flaw in how China counts it's confirmed coronavirus cases.

China does not count asymptomatic cases of coronavirus as confirmed cases, even though those asymptomatic cases have the capability of spreading the virus to new hosts. The CDC recently stated that 35% of coronavirus cases are asymptomatic, and on top of that, a new study out of Wuhan stated that asymptomatic patients are contagious for up to eight days. In that time, these asymptomatic patients can spread the virus to new people who haven't yet been exposed to the disease.

China has also yet to provide the world with an explanation for how the coronavirus came to be in the first place. The country recently said that the virus didn't originate in a wet market in Wuhan, and also did not come from a lab. So, where did it come from? Still, months down the line from the first official case, no one knows.