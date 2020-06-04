Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Scientists prove hydroxychloroquine doesn't prevent coronavirus

A new study has proven that hydroxychloroquine can't prevent a person from contracting coronavirus

Jak Connor | Jun 4, 2020 at 6:38 am CDT (1 min, 58 secs time to read)

The coronavirus treatment drug that has been spoken about since the beginning of the outbreak has been found to not prevent people from contracting the virus.

If you have been following along with the coronavirus news, then you probably have already guessed the drug - hydroxychloroquine. This drug was promoted by President Trump in the early stages of the outbreak, and the President even spoke out about how he was taking a regime of it to prevent the virus. Now, a new study that has been published in The New England Journal of Medicine has shown that the drug is not effective in preventing a person from contracting the virus if exposed to it.

According to Dr. William Schaffer, a specialist at Vanderbilt University, "This was a large, randomized controlled trial done by very good people. Hydroxychloroquine did not provide a notable advantage." The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Minnesota and Canada and consisted of 821 participants ranging from ages 33 - 50 that were healthcare workers and people who may have been previously exposed to the virus. The researchers randomly gave the participants either hydroxychloroquine or a placebo within four days of exposure.

The researchers found that "hydroxychloroquine did not prevent illness compatible with COVID-19 or confirmed infection when used as postexposure prophylaxis within four days after exposure."

On top of that, hydroxychloroquine was found to increase the likelihood of fatalities in coronavirus patients, check out that study here.

NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, foxnews.com, nejm.org
Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

