Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,618 Reviews & Articles | 61,072 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Elon Musk leaves Twitter, Anonymous says 'we'll take over from here'flame

Dr. Fauci confirms horrible coronavirus news that no one wanted hear

Dr. Fauci has spoken out about the coronavirus vaccine and has said something no one wants to hear

Jak Connor | Jun 4, 2020 at 8:35 am CDT (1 min, 20 secs time to read)

As scientists around the world continue to work around the clock developing a coronavirus vaccine, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has dropped some news no one wanted to hear.

Dr. Fauci confirms horrible coronavirus news that no one wanted hear 37 | TweakTown.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently spoke to JAMA Editor Howard Bauchner in regards to the current state of coronavirus vaccine development. Fauci warned that even if a coronavirus vaccine is successfully developed, the immunity of the vaccine may not be permanent, and instead, people will have to return to get boosters after the immunity period wears off.

Here's what Fauci said, "When you look at the history of coronaviruses, the common coronaviruses that cause the common cold, the reports in the literature are that the durability of immunity that's protective ranges from three to six months to almost always less than a year. That's not a lot of durability and protection." This means that even after a coronavirus vaccine is developed, people could still contract the virus in the future months, or years to come.

The good news is that when a vaccine is developed, and certain levels of immunity are given to select communities, that this immunity will undoubtedly save lives and reduce the overall outbreak. In turn, this will make the virus far less dangerous and also reduce the mortality rate substantially. The worst-case scenario is that people will be required to get a vaccine every year to keep up their immunity levels, as the immunity for a coronavirus vaccine lasts anywhere between 6 - 12 months.

Buy at Amazon

Disposable Maks, Ship from USA, Anti Dust Disposable Face

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
$7.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2020 at 9:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.