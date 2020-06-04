Dr. Fauci confirms horrible coronavirus news that no one wanted hear

Dr. Fauci has spoken out about the coronavirus vaccine and has said something no one wants to hear

As scientists around the world continue to work around the clock developing a coronavirus vaccine, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has dropped some news no one wanted to hear.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently spoke to JAMA Editor Howard Bauchner in regards to the current state of coronavirus vaccine development. Fauci warned that even if a coronavirus vaccine is successfully developed, the immunity of the vaccine may not be permanent, and instead, people will have to return to get boosters after the immunity period wears off.

Here's what Fauci said, "When you look at the history of coronaviruses, the common coronaviruses that cause the common cold, the reports in the literature are that the durability of immunity that's protective ranges from three to six months to almost always less than a year. That's not a lot of durability and protection." This means that even after a coronavirus vaccine is developed, people could still contract the virus in the future months, or years to come.

The good news is that when a vaccine is developed, and certain levels of immunity are given to select communities, that this immunity will undoubtedly save lives and reduce the overall outbreak. In turn, this will make the virus far less dangerous and also reduce the mortality rate substantially. The worst-case scenario is that people will be required to get a vaccine every year to keep up their immunity levels, as the immunity for a coronavirus vaccine lasts anywhere between 6 - 12 months.