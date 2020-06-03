PSA: Diablo 2 ladder resets on Friday, June 5

Diablo 2's realm ladders will be reset this week. Will you make a dash to the top?

Ready for a Diablo 2 weekend marathon? Blizzard is resetting the realm ladder servers on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 5PM PST (8PM EST) for some old-school action.

Diablo 2 ladder resets are special occasions that happen every six months. Every reset completely wipes out the economy and basically starts everything anew. This was the original seasonal structure before battle passes, season passes, etc. Diablo 2's realm ladders are a mad dash to the top of the charts to see who can level up the fastest and dominate the rankings, and usually culminate in days-long game jams with a few buddies.

Back in the day, ladder resets were an exciting time. Now realm resets have lost their flair thanks to tons of bots...but it's still a reason to fire up Diablo 2 and give it a whirl. So get ready to break out your 8-man dream team and get those Tristram runs rolling! If you don't have Diablo II, you can grab it here.

Also remember this year is the 20th anniversary of Diablo 2's release. The game will actually turn 20 on June 29, and it's possible Blizzard is preparing a big special D2 remaster reveal for this occasion.

After all, Diablo 4 won't be out for years and years.