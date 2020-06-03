Coronavirus now racist? ethnic minorities have a higher risk of death

Public Health England has found that ethnic minorities are at a higher risk of dying from coronavirus

A new report coming out of Public Health England has found that ethnic minorities are at a higher risk of dying from coronavirus COVID-19 infection.

The report states that age and being a male are still the two biggest factors in increasing the risk of dying from coronavirus. The report also found that the impact of COVID-19 is "disproportionate" for other Asian, Caribbean, and black ethnicities, but unfortunately, the report didn't state why. BBC reports that a trade union for doctors stated that the report was a "missed opportunity" for "action" to be taken to better protect healthcare workers who are from ethnic minorities.

Professor John Newton commented on the report and acknowledged that the virus seems to have a worse impact on black and minority ethnic people, but "that is not necessarily because of their ethnicity". Newton gave an alternative answer, and said that it could be related to their jobs, location, or underlying health conditions. An example of this would be that death rates for people living in the most deprived areas of England were twice as much as people who lived in areas that weren't deprived.

Here's some stats the report found via BBC:

If you strip out age and sex, people of Bangladeshi ethnicity have twice the risk of death than people of white British ethnicity

People aged 80 or older are 70 times more likely to die than those under 40

Working-age men diagnosed with Covid-19 are twice as likely to die as women

The risk of dying with the virus is higher among those living in more deprived parts of the UK

Certain occupations - security guards, taxi or bus drivers and construction workers and social care staff - are at higher risk

Virus death rates were highest among people of Black and Asian ethnic groups when compared to white British ethnicity

People of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, other Asian, Caribbean and other Black ethnicity had between a 10% and 50% higher risk of death when compared to white British people

If you are interested in reading more into this report, please check it out here.