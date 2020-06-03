Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,617 Reviews & Articles | 61,052 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Check out this new 20-minute gameplay footage of Diablo 4flame

Coronavirus now racist? ethnic minorities have a higher risk of death

Public Health England has found that ethnic minorities are at a higher risk of dying from coronavirus

Jak Connor | Jun 3, 2020 at 9:33 am CDT (2 mins, 16 secs time to read)

A new report coming out of Public Health England has found that ethnic minorities are at a higher risk of dying from coronavirus COVID-19 infection.

Coronavirus now racist? ethnic minorities have a higher risk of death 40 | TweakTown.com

The report states that age and being a male are still the two biggest factors in increasing the risk of dying from coronavirus. The report also found that the impact of COVID-19 is "disproportionate" for other Asian, Caribbean, and black ethnicities, but unfortunately, the report didn't state why. BBC reports that a trade union for doctors stated that the report was a "missed opportunity" for "action" to be taken to better protect healthcare workers who are from ethnic minorities.

Professor John Newton commented on the report and acknowledged that the virus seems to have a worse impact on black and minority ethnic people, but "that is not necessarily because of their ethnicity". Newton gave an alternative answer, and said that it could be related to their jobs, location, or underlying health conditions. An example of this would be that death rates for people living in the most deprived areas of England were twice as much as people who lived in areas that weren't deprived.

Here's some stats the report found via BBC:

  • If you strip out age and sex, people of Bangladeshi ethnicity have twice the risk of death than people of white British ethnicity
  • People aged 80 or older are 70 times more likely to die than those under 40
  • Working-age men diagnosed with Covid-19 are twice as likely to die as women
  • The risk of dying with the virus is higher among those living in more deprived parts of the UK
  • Certain occupations - security guards, taxi or bus drivers and construction workers and social care staff - are at higher risk
  • Virus death rates were highest among people of Black and Asian ethnic groups when compared to white British ethnicity
  • People of Chinese, Indian, Pakistani, other Asian, Caribbean and other Black ethnicity had between a 10% and 50% higher risk of death when compared to white British people

If you are interested in reading more into this report, please check it out here.

Buy at Amazon

Finestep 50PCs Earloop Disposal Face Masks

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$13.68
$11.09--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2020 at 7:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bbc.com, assets.publishing.service.gov.uk
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.