England has effectively banned sex to battle the coronavirus outbreak

England's new social distancing policy has essentially banned sex with anyone that isn't already in your house

Jak Connor | Jun 3, 2020 at 6:32 am CDT (1 min, 8 secs time to read)

England's new social distancing guidelines prevent a person from having sex with someone outside of the same address.

Right off the bat, yes, this certainly real, but the new guidelines outlined in the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 Act weren't aimed directly at sex. Instead, the effective ban on sex is a result of the new social distancing guidelines that are as follows: "No person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons." If you aren't quite sure what consists of a gathering, here's the official description:

"When two or more people are present together in the same place in order to engage in any form of social interaction with each other, or to undertake any other activity with each other." Many people have taken to their online social media's to express concern over the new policy, and even Piers Morgan vocalized his distaste for the policy while on Good Morning Britain. Conservative MP, Tobias Ellwood also commented on the policy, check out what he said above.

