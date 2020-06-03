Here's when to expect the coronavirus cases uptick from Floyd protests

The Surgeon General has warned that nationwide protests over the George Floyd killing will spark no clusters of coronavirus.

The US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams is the latest government health official to come out and warn the public that the George Floyd protests that are bringing thousands of people together are the perfect breeding grounds for the resurgence of the coronavirus among communities. While the message behind the protests is undoubtedly a good one, many of the protesters aren't abiding by social distancing guidelines, which has caused numerous health officials to prepare for a "second" wave of coronavirus in select communities.

Here's what the Surgeon General had to say, "I remain concerned about the public health consequences both of individual and institutional racism [and] people out protesting in a way that is harmful to themselves and to their communities. Based on the way the disease spreads, there is every reason to expect that we will see new clusters and potentially new outbreaks moving forward."

Continued: "There is going to be a lot to do after this, even to try and get the communities of color back to where they need to be for people to be able to recover from Covid, and for people to be able to recover from the shutdown and to be able to prosper."

Unfortunately, we can't know how these protests will affect the infection rates of the coronavirus until about three or for weeks later due to the incubation period of the virus. So, closer to the end of the month is when we will start to see the impact of these protests.