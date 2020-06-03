Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,616 Reviews & Articles | 61,046 News Posts

Blue light exposure at night linked to depression symptoms, says study

Researchers have found a link between blue light exposure at night and depression symptoms

Jak Connor | Jun 3, 2020 at 3:32 am CDT (1 min, 25 secs time to read)

A new paper that has been published in Nature Neuroscience has found that repeatedly exposing test subjects to blue light at night can lead to depression symptoms developing.

Blue light exposure at night linked to depression symptoms, says study 38 | TweakTown.com

The new study consists of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China, and found that when exposing lab mice to blue light at night can lead to the mice developing symptoms of depression. The researchers were attempting to discover a link between light exposure and depression, which could lead to a recommendation of people not exposing themselves to blue light at night.

The scientists exposed lab mice to blue light for two hours every night for three weeks, and examined the mice extremely closely to watch for any developing symptoms throughout their behavior. Initially, the researchers found that the light didn't influence any behavior, but after three weeks, the researchers noticed that the mice weren't working as hard for a sugar reward. They also tried less hard to escape the enclosure they were placed in. Researchers determined that both of these behavioral traits are signs of depression.

The researchers delved deeper into answering the question as to why blue light was influencing the mice the way that it did. To answer this question, the researchers examined the neural pathways that lead from the mice's retina to the brain, and what they found was a specific kind of light receptor in the retina that led to the part of the brain that is associated with mood. If you are interested in reading more about this, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Finestep 50PCs Earloop Disposal Face Masks (57-3PlyMask_50pack)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$13.68
$11.09--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/3/2020 at 2:39 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:medicalxpress.com, dx.doi.org
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.