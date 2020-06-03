New coronavirus stimulus plan pays American's $1,200, here's the catch

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
New coronavirus stimulus check has been proposed that gives American's another $1,200, but there's a catch

Jak Connor | Jun 3, 2020 at 4:32 am CDT (1 min, 23 secs time to read)

It was only recently estimated just how much the coronavirus is going to cost the economy, and the longer people aren't returning to work, the more that number increases.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to cost the US upwards of 8 trillion dollars over the next 10 years. That is simply a staggering amount of money, and really highlights the importance of getting people back out there and working. Of course, work should only take place if it's completely safe, and all communities involved are abiding by the correct health standards. To incentive the public to get out there and begin work where they can, a new stimulus check has been proposed that could see American's get another $1,200.

The idea was proposed by Kevin Brady, the ranking Republican on the Ways and Means Committee in the House of Representatives. Brady's idea would see American's that have returned to work be eligible for a $1,200 return-to-work bonus. Here's what Brady said, "Through a Return To Work Bonus - which would allow workers to keep up to two weeks of unemployment benefits if they accept a job offer - we can make sure these temporary job losses don't turn into permanent ones".

While Brady's idea definitely has some ground to stand on, and should certainly be considered and discussed, there is a quite a large problem with it - what about the essential workers that have been working this whole time?

NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com.au, bgr.com
