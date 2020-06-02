Prevent coronavirus transmission by doing these 3 simple things

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Do these three simple things to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission

Jak Connor | Jun 2, 2020 at 8:37 am CDT (1 min, 15 secs time to read)

An international team has reviewed the existing evidence on how to prevent coronavirus infection, and has found these three simple things that everyone can do.

According to the review, the international team led by McMaster University and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton found that physical distancing of 2 meters, or 6.5 feet is required to stop the coronavirus from spreading. On top of that, people must also be wearing a face mask of some kind to add a layer of protection to the area they are breathing in.

Eye protection is the third form of prevention that the review found, and according to Holger Schunemann, the co-director of the World Health Organization (WHO) "Although the direct evidence is limited, the use of masks in the community provides protection, and possibly N95 or similar respirators worn by health-care workers suggest greater protection than other face masks. Availability and feasibility and other contextual factors will probably influence recommendations that organizations develop about their use. Eye protection may provide additional benefits."

This review on coronavirus evidence was conducted by a large international group of researchers, epidemiologists, patients, public and health policy experts, front-line and specialist clinicians and has been published in The Lancet. If you are after any more information, please check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:thelancet.com, medicalxpress.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

