Violent police may cause a more severe second wave of coronavirus

While these protests for equal rights are fueling all over the country the coronavirus pandemic is still happening, but could these protests and the events surrounding them be what is needed for a second severe wave?

Experts are now saying that this weekends protests might just be enough for people to completely distrust the healthcare system that is supporting the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Rachel Hardeman, an assistant professor and health equity researcher at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health, "This blatant display reminds folks how bad the devaluing of black lives is, at the height of a global pandemic, and it's certainly going to lead to less willingness to engage in the system".

This distaste for the system in general is then fueled even more by police that are overly violent to protesters. The harsher the response to protesters by police, the more the general consensus of the "system" and all of its services go down the toilet. One of those critical services is healthcare, and with so many people having bad experiences with police they are less likely to fully trust healthcare officials amid this pandemic.

The lack of trust, combined with the disregard of social distancing guidelines and coronavirus prevention recommendations could then spark a second wave of coronavirus that is somewhat severe.

Essentially, these protests and the events surrounding them no matter what side of the political of racial fence someone is screaming from are breeding grounds for coronavirus.