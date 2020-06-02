Minnesota state urges George Floyd protesters to get coronavirus test

Minnesota has been the center of attention the past couple of days with protesting sparking a movement that has now gone nationwide.

The protesting is without a doubt for a good reason, but the politics isn't what Minnesota healthcare officials are worried about, they are worried about the potential of these large crowds being a breeding ground for coronavirus. At the moment, there are 25,208 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 358 more cases were added onto that total as of this past Sunday.

In response to these protests, the Minnesota Department of Health has urged all those who are out protesting in crowds to seek a place to get tested for COVID-19 as everyone could be at risk of infection. This warning goes for all those who have attended a protest, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms. Due to the virus' incubation period being two to fourteen days, many protesters could have picked up the virus while at a protest and spread it to other members of another protest without even knowing it.

Contrary to the worry surrounding the coronavirus transmission at protests, Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist, did say that many protesters are wearing masks, which reduces transmission. Lynfield made another point that the protests are generally outside, which means everyone is less likely to COVID-19.