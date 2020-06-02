Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Minnesota state urges George Floyd protesters to get coronavirus test

The state of Minnesota has urged all that are protesting in large crowds to get a coronavirus test

Jak Connor | Jun 2, 2020 at 2:42 am CDT (1 min, 14 secs time to read)

Minnesota has been the center of attention the past couple of days with protesting sparking a movement that has now gone nationwide.

The protesting is without a doubt for a good reason, but the politics isn't what Minnesota healthcare officials are worried about, they are worried about the potential of these large crowds being a breeding ground for coronavirus. At the moment, there are 25,208 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 358 more cases were added onto that total as of this past Sunday.

In response to these protests, the Minnesota Department of Health has urged all those who are out protesting in crowds to seek a place to get tested for COVID-19 as everyone could be at risk of infection. This warning goes for all those who have attended a protest, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms. Due to the virus' incubation period being two to fourteen days, many protesters could have picked up the virus while at a protest and spread it to other members of another protest without even knowing it.

Contrary to the worry surrounding the coronavirus transmission at protests, Ruth Lynfield, the state epidemiologist, did say that many protesters are wearing masks, which reduces transmission. Lynfield made another point that the protests are generally outside, which means everyone is less likely to COVID-19.

NEWS SOURCE:minnpost.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

