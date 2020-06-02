Avoiding these two types of gatherings will reduce coronavirus risk

As the world slowly starts to get back to normal life, coronavirus prevention methods are becoming more paramount as people are going to be wanting to get out and about.

Since lockdown restrictions are easing in some states and countries around the world, many people need to be informed about the safest and most dangerous places they can go to. A good rule of thumb is to do your best to avoid places that have a lot of people yelling or talking loudly, as the extra force behind a person's voice increases the aerosol emission of the virus, thus increasing the chances of someone else picking it up.

The second rule of thumb coincides with the first rule of thumb, and that is to avoid places where there are singing. As explained in the first rule, the extra force behind someone's voice who is singing increases the aerosol emission of the virus, and thus endangering the people around them. An example of a place to avoid is choir practice, as it was recently found that just one person spread coronavirus to 53 people, more on that here.