Top Italian doctor says coronavirus 'no longer exists in Italy'

A top Italian doctor has said that the coronavirus 'no longer exists in Italy', but does it really?

One Italian doctor has claimed that the coronavirus is disappearing, or more precisely, "no longer exists in Italy". Is this true? Or is this information misleading?

Here's the full quote from Alberto Zangrillo, the head of the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan in the northern region of Lombardy, who spoke to Reuters in regards to the coronavirus situation in Italy, "In reality, the virus clinically no longer exists in Italy." His statement continued, "The swabs that were performed over the last 10 days showed a viral load in quantitative terms that was absolutely infinitesimal compared to the ones carried out a month or two months ago".

Contrary to the statement from Zangrillo, Sandra Zampa, an undersecretary at the health ministry, said that it's far too soon to claim victory over the virus, and further questioned the scientific evidence supporting the thesis that the virus has "disappeared". Here's what she said, "Pending scientific evidence to support the thesis that the virus has disappeared ... I would invite those who say they are sure of it not to confuse Italians".

Zampa then continued on to say that Italians should maintain maximum caution in regards to the coronavirus and the advised preventive measures put in place. "We should instead invite Italians to maintain the maximum caution, maintain physical distancing, avoid large groups, to frequently wash their hands and to wear masks."

Italy currently has the sixth-highest total cases for COVID-19 with 233,019, and at least 300 new cases are added to that total each day. Over 10 days, 3,000 new COVID-19 positive cases have been slapped onto that total, and while that number of new cases per day isn't as bad as it was two months ago, the current number isn't something to downplay.