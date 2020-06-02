Dr. Fauci has optimistically good news about a second coronavirus wave

It has been known for quite some time that a second wave of coronavirus is likely to happen in the winter or fall.

Luckily, that isn't 100% confirmed just yet, and to back that statement up is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Fauci has previously warned that a second wave of coronavirus is likely, but not inevitable. Recently, Fauci spoke to CNN and said that "We often talk about the possibility of a second wave, or of an outbreak when you reopen. We don't have to accept that as an inevitability".

Fauci does say that a second wave could happen, and that people should appreciate the realness in that statement. But he also says that it isn't inevitable, and optimistically continued to talk about how everyone should continue to do the things that reduce the likelihood of a second wave occurring. Here's what Fauci said, "If we do the kinds of things that we're putting in place now, to have the workforce, the system, and the will to do the kinds of things that are the clear and effective identification, isolation and contact tracing, we can prevent this second wave that we're talking about".