Protests to cause disastrous coronavirus spread setback, experts say

Experts are warning coronavirus cases could increase due to the protests around the country

Jak Connor | Jun 1, 2020 at 7:37 am CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

Protests are currently ravaging the United States, and with so many rallies of people in large groups, experts are warning these protests could cause catastrophic setbacks for controlling the coronavirus.

Since the tragic events of the George Floyd killing, many Americans from around the country have taken to the streets in extremely high numbers to express their distaste for racism and segregation. At the moment, the United States is facing two crises, the first is the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 1.7 million people, killing nearly 105,000. The second is the protests.

Unfortunately, these protests are the perfect incubators for spreading the coronavirus, and now coronavirus experts are raising their concerns about how there will possibly be major setbacks in controlling the spread of the virus due to these protests. Dr. Katie Passaretti, medical director for infection prevention at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina, said, "It makes me cringe on a number of levels. It's a setup for further spread of COVID".

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms recently said, "If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week because there's still a pandemic in America that's killing black and brown people at higher numbers."

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene recently Tweeted out recommendations for people that are protesting or were thinking about protesting:

It's recommended that if you are protesting to be wearing at least a face mask to minimize the transmission of the coronavirus. It's also recommended to adhere to the social distancing guidelines of 6 feet from every person, even though that might be extremely difficult in large crowds.

NEWS SOURCE:nbcnews.com
