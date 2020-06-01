This coronavirus immune clue discovery could be the biggest one yet

As the hunt for a viable coronavirus treatment still continues, doctors and researchers are making progress into understanding COVID-19 more and how it affects patients.

A recent discovery has led doctors to believe that they could now be able to predict which coronavirus cases in patients will become severe. These researchers and doctors are from the UK and have noticed that severe coronavirus cases have an extremely low number of T-cells (T lymphocyte), which are an immune cell that is responsible for ushering out pathogens from the body.

Researchers already know that T-cells play a considerable roll in the body's fight against the novel coronavirus, so scientists from the Francis Crick Institute, King's College London, and Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital took blood samples from 60 COVID-19 patients to examine the T-cell count. What they found was that in one microliter (0.001ml) of blood, there were anywhere between 200 and 1,200 T-cells for severe COVID-19 cases. Usually, there should be a T-cell count of anywhere between 2,000 and 4,000.

This discovery has given doctors a few ideas, the first being that they may now be able to predict which coronavirus cases are eventually going to become severe by doing a blood test and counting the number of T-cells. The second idea is that more research needs to be poured into a drug called interleukin 7 (IL-7), which boosts the number of T-cells. In theory, if this drug can effectively boost the number of T-cells, it could improve recovery times for coronavirus patients.

Critical care consultant at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital Manu Shankar-Hari said, "When they start to recover, their lymphocyte level also starts to go back up."

Crick Institute professor Adrian Hayday said, T-cells are "trying to protect us, but the virus seems to be doing something that's pulling the rug from under them because their numbers have declined dramatically. The exact reason for this disruption - the spanner in the works of the T-cell system - is not at all clear to us. This virus is really doing something distinct and future research - which we will start immediately - needs to find out the mechanism by which this virus is having these effects."

Shankar-Hari also said, "We are hoping that [when we increase the cell count] the viral infections gets cleared. As a critical care physician, I look after patients who are extremely unwell, and, other than supportive care, we do not have any direct active treatment against the disease."