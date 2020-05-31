Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Coronavirus contact tracing is being used to track Minnesota protests

Minnesota protesters are being tracked by officials through coronavius contact tracing

Jak Connor | May 31, 2020 at 8:34 am CDT (1 min, 15 secs time to read)

At the moment, there are 16 states in the United States that have implemented curfews, and all are related to the tragic events surrounding the George Floyd death.

Protestors have taken to the streets around the country to express their anger in a multitude of ways, and with so many events happening around the country, officials have decided to use a contact tracing-like profiling technique to analyze protesters. Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says, "Who are they associated with? What platforms are they advocating for? ... Is this organized crime? ... We are in the process right now of building that information network."

Minnesota's governor Tim Waltz recently spoke to reporters and said that 80% of the people being destructive are from outside the state, and 20% are from Minnesota. With so many people out protesting, health officials are now worried about a rise in coronavirus cases as most people won't be adhering to the social distancing guidelines. So what has happened so far? The White House is being protected by the National Guard and in Chicago currently has a curfew of 9 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m "until further notice". There is also this viral video on Reddit being shared everywhere.

Last updated: May 31, 2020 at 08:46 am CDT

NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, edition.cnn.com
