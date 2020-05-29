These two drugs can stop the coronavirus from replicating

Two drugs have been found that can stop the replication of the coronavirus

Scientists from around the world are in a constant race to figure out a treatment for the coronavirus that has taken the world by storm.

Luckily, almost every day, steps are being made to understanding the virus more and also drugs that can interact with it. URV's Cheminformatics and Nutrition research group has conducted a study that included computational screening to predict whether or not there is a drug out there that can inhibit the replication of the virus.

The study says that a human and a veterinary anti-inflammatory drug called Carprofen and Celecoxib can inhibit the replication of COVID-19 by targeting the main protease of the virus (M-pro). The study analyzed 6,466 drugs authorized by various drug agencies and found that 7 of them had the capabilities of inhibiting M-pro. If you are interested in reading more about this study, check out this link here for more information.